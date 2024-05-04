Blind woman lottery seller in Kottayam traps thieves with pen-cam, forgives them later

Kottayam: Rosamma, a visually impaired lottery seller in Kalathipady, Kottayam, resorted to an innovative method to catch the thieves who stole her lottery tickets. When the tickets she regularly displayed for sale began to disappear, Rosamma sought help from her neighbours. After discussing the issue with them, she bought a pen-cam and used it at her lottery stall.

With the help of this pen cam, Rosamma's friends were able to identify the thieves when they attempted to steal again. The lottery seller was in luck. She caught one red-handed. Rosamma however, decided not to file a complaint and forgave him when he promised not to repeat the offense. The other thief, a housewife in the locality, also received Rosamma's forgiveness.

Rosamma, who belongs to Paraykkal at Pallikunnu, lost her vision when she was three years old. Even though she sought treatment, it did not yield results. In 2014, Rosamma married Subhash, who also was visually impaired. When Subhash later succumbed to liver cirrhosis, Rosamma opened a small lottery stall at Kalathipady to make a living.