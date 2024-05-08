Harshina postpones surgery for want of money, protest committee initiates fundraiser campaign

Kozhikode: KK Harshina who has been battling severe pain and complications following a case of medical negligence is seeking help for surgery and treatment of her ailments. The medical negligence pertains to a C-section she underwent in 2017 at the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.



Surgical forceps were accidentally left behind in her abdomen and it was taken out after surgery in 2022. Harshina launched a protest demanding justice and asking for a probe to hold the people accountable for the medical negligence. In 2023, the cabinet decided to grant a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Harshina. She refused it saying that the aid was too inadequate.

Harshina Samara Sahaya Samithi, the protest committee formed to support her has decided to raise money from the public to fund her treatment. The fundraising campaign will begin on May 15.

Harshina went to a private hospital in March with severe stomach pain. The doctor suggested a CT scan and recommended surgery. With no money, she decided to postpone the surgery. Samara Sahaya Samithi Chairman Dinesh Perumanna said though the police report is in her favour, there is no aid from the government and hence the committee decided to launch a fundraiser campaign.