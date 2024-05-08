Clerk harasses woman IAS officer in TVM, gets suspended in 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram: A clerk with the revenue divisional office, Thiruvananthapuram has been placed under suspension following complaints of harassment filed by Thiruvananthapuram Sub collector Aswathy Srinivas. According to the complaint submitted by Aswathy Srinivas on Tuesday, Santosh Kumar RP employed as a clerk in the revenue divisional office called her numerous times between 11 pm and 8 am on Monday.



Despite warning him not to call again, Santosh kept calling the woman IAS officer repeatedly and sent Whatsapp messages not suited to his official designation, according to the order issued by the Department of Revenue on Wednesday. Aswathy Srinivas filed a complaint against Santosh Kumar on Tuesday with the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department.

The order notes that the complaint filed by Aswathy Srinivas was valid. Sending messages to a higher woman official in a way unbecoming of an official post comes within the ambit of verbal sexual harassment and it amounted to gross breach of discipline. He was suspended with immediate effect on Wednesday as part of the probe. The order doesn't mention whether any police case will be filed following the incident. Aswathy Srinivas is also the District development commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram.