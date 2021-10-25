CPM local leader misbehaves with woman on house-hunt, cops reluctant to file case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Peroorkada police station in Kerala's capital city is again in the news for another wrongdoing. Days after it emerged that the cops here neglected the complaint given by former SFI leader Anupama S Chandran over the missing of her newborn child, it has come to light that it has hushed up a sexual harassment case filed by a woman against a local CPM leader.

The CPM leader allegedly misbehaved with the complainant three months ago as she sought his services as a real estate agent in order to rent a house.

Though the woman reached the police station and complained to the police forthwith, what the police did was to dissuade her from going ahead with the complaint.

The police were not ready to receive the complaint first or register a case and likely acted so on pressure from CPM leaders.

No case has been registered against the accused till now.

The complainant received a receipt for the complaint just 10 days ago after the Anupama case hit the headlines.

Social scientist brings incident to light



It was social scientist J Devika who broke the news the other day while attending a panel discussion on the Anupama case in a news channel.



Devika cited the case of her assistant who approached a CPM leader who doubled up as a real estate broker. The woman did not know that he was accused in a POCSO case. While the woman was checking the facilities at a house, he suddenly misbehaved with her and talked to her in sexually explicit language.

The incident happened last July, Devika said.

The woman ran out of the house screaming, while he followed her on her way to the police station. When the woman reached the Peroorkada police station and complained, she was dissuaded by the police. Only after she made a strong demand, the complaint was accepted. But the receipt was not given then. No case was registered against the leader, Devika told the channel.

Anupama had alleged that her newborn was taken away by her parents who were against her relationship with another leader of the CPM's youth wing.