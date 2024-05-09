One killed in wild elephant attack in Valparai, 2 injured

Chennai: One person was killed and two others injured in a wild elephant attack in Valparai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Ravi (54), hailed from Nedungundram tribal village in Valparai.



The incident occurred while Ravi was walking to the colony at night with his friends. Despite being rushed to the government hospital in Valparai, Ravi succumbed to his injuries. His companions, Vijayan and Ramachandran, who were present during the attack, managed to escape. They are currently receiving medical treatment at Valparai Hospital.