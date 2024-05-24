Malayalam
Keralite drowns while trying to rescue son from swimming pool in US

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 24, 2024 11:31 AM IST
man drown
The deceased, George V Paul (Ani – 56).
Muvattupuzha: A Muvattupuzha native was found dead in the swimming pool of his house in Houston, US. The deceased, George V Paul (Ani – 56) was the son of Vathyampillil Poulose and Saramma of Thrikkalathoor in Muvattupuzha.

According to the information George’s relatives in Muvattupuzha received, the incident occurred on Wednesday. He had reportedly dived into the water to save his son from drowning but lost his own life during the rescue effort. However, the son was rescued. George is survived by his wife Keya, son Bryan and daughter Sara. The funeral will take place later in Houston.

