Man, 4-yr-old son found dead in Ernakulam

Ernakulam: A man and his four-year-old son were found dead at their rented house in Varappuzha here on Wednesday. The deceased are identified as Malappuram native Shareef and his son Hilal. Manorama News reported that the duo was found hanging inside their bedroom. Police suspect that Shareef died by suicide after murdering his son due to family issues. It is learnt that only Shareef and his son were at home during the time of their deaths.



On Tuesday night, Shareef had sent a message to his wife revealing his plans to end life with his son. After reading the message, his wife tried to contact Shareef multiple times, but there was no response. Panicked with this, she phoned the house owner and asked him to check whether Shareef and Hilal were safe. When the house owner reached the house, he found it locked from inside. Further search confirmed the deaths.

More details are awaited.