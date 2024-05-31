Veterinary student's death: HC grants conditional bail to 19 accused

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to 19 accused in connection with the death of J S Sidharthan. Justice C S Diaz granted bail under the condition that the accused should not enter the Wayanad district or leave the state until the case is over. They were also directed to surrender their passports.

The accused filed a plea seeking bail stating the final report in the case has been submitted and that further custody was not required. The accused also denied the allegations that they were responsible for Sidharthan's death.

The students were accused of committing abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and assault of J S Sidharthan, a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode in Wayanad. Sidharthan allegedly committed suicide on February 18, 2024, because of ragging and brutal assault from the college.

Initially, crime was registered for unnatural death, and later additional offences including abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy and provisions under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act were added. After investigation, the CBI filed their final report before the Court naming 19 students as accused and stated that Sidharthan was subjected to brutal physical assault and public trial by some of his classmates and seniors.

