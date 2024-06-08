Man dies, two others injured after jeep rams into group attending funeral in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2024 07:15 PM IST
The jeep that rammed into the group killing Scaria (inset). Photos: Special arrangement

Idukki: A man died while two others sustained injuries after a jeep rammed into a group of people who stood outside a house of mourning at Erattayar, Uppukandam in Idukki district Saturday afternoon.

The jeep descending a road went out of control and ran over Scaria, 70, a native of Uppukandam, who stood by the side of the road. An ambulance driver, Nithin and a native, Churakkat Georgekutty, were injured in the accident.

All three were rushed to St John's Hospital and Kattappana, but Scaria could not be saved. Nithin sustained injuries to his head and leg. They were visiting a house before the funeral of Kotyinical Mariakutty.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA