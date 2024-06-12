Highrich scam: ED raids 14 promoters and 'leaders' in Nagpur, Raipur and Kerala, seizes Rs 70 lakh

Kochi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), investigating the multi-crore Highrich scam, raided the houses and businesses of 14 promoters and "leaders" in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Kerala on Tuesday, said Prashant Kumar, ED's Special Director for Southern Region.

Those whose houses and businesses were raided included the couple promoters of Highrich Online Shoppe Private Limited Sreena Prathapan and K P Prathapan, he said. The others belonged to the top of the hierarchy of the multi-level marketing scheme and allegedly benefited from the fraud, the officer said.

Apart from financial documents and digital devices, ED officials seized Rs 70 lakh during the raids at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Nagpur in Maharashtra, and Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts in Kerala.

According to the ED, the Thrissur-headquartered Highrich Online Shoppe had illegally raised Rs 1,157 crore from the public as membership fees for its multi-level marketing scheme run under the guise of an online grocery business. But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a written reply to Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said that Kerala Police found Highrich received Rs 3,141.34 crore as investments from people in Kerala and other states.

Several police stations in Kerala registered cases under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, 2019, after scores of people complained that they lost money after investing in the scheme.

In January, Kerala Police recommended a CBI inquiry into the fraudulent company after finding it was "operating across India and has more than 1.5 crore members".

The Directorate of Enforcement, under the Ministry of Finance, is investigating the money laundering aspect of the fraud. In January, ED searched the promoter couple's offices at Cherpu in Thrissur and found that the company and its promoters have parked Rs 212.46 crore in 55 accounts at four private banks. ED froze all these accounts.

The raids in three states on June 11 were after a hiatus. "We are continuing our investigation and collecting evidence," said Prashant Kumar.