Kuwait fire tragedy leaves several Malayali families in gloom

Kollam/Pampady: The devastating fire at Mangaf in Kuwait has plunged several families in Kerala into grief. According to latest reports, 19 Malayalis were killed in the deadly fire that left 49 dead.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sajan George from Kollam's Punalur had reached Kuwait just a month ago. Son of Puthan Veettil George Pothan and Valsamma, George was a junior chemical engineer at the company. Ancy is his only sister.

Another victim, Lukose aka Sabu, 48, was to return home in July. His family was overjoyed after his daughter secured A-plus grades in all subjects in her Plus-Two exams. He was to reach home for her college admission. Hailing from Vadakottu Vilayail at Velichikala, Sabu used to contact his family at least four times a day. The family was worried about not receiving his call on Wednesday when the news of his death reached them.

Like Sabu, Stefin of Pampady, too, was preparing to fly home next month when he was killed in the fire accident. Son of Irumariyel Sabu Philip and Sherly Sabu, Stefin was an engineer in a company where his brother Febin, too, was working. However, the brothers were staying separately in Kuwait. Stefin has one more brother, Kevin.

14 Malayalis identified

At least 49 people, including 19 Malayalis, were killed in the blaze that raged through the company-owned apartment complex.

Among the identified victims are Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam, Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam Pooyappally, Rengith K R (33) and Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod, P V Muraleedharan from Pathanamthitta Vazhamuttom, Saju Varghese (56) from Konni, Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla, Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom Kannur, Nooh from Kootayi Tirur, M P Bahulayan from Malappuram, and Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery Kottayam.