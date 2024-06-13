Leap of faith: As flames engulfed Kuwaiti bldg, Malayali jumps to ground-level water tank

Trikaripur (Kasargod): When the voice of Nalinakshan, who escaped from the fire accident in Kuwait, was heard over the phone, the family of T V Yashoda in Olavara, Trikaripur, heaved a sigh of relief. His mother, Yashoda, wife, Bindu, and relatives had been under severe duress ever since the news about several people dying in a fire accident in Kuwait broke out.

As the raging flames consumed people alive, Nalinakshan was saved by a water tank in the building. When the building was on fire, and people were scrambling for their lives, he jumped into a water tank from the third floor to save his life.



"I found myself trapped amidst the fire and smoke on the third floor, unsure what to do," he recounted. "It was only when I was on the brink of being engulfed by flames that I recalled the water tank below. I realised it was close enough to jump to. Without a second thought, I leapt towards it. The impact caused a significant injury to my lower body, and I lost consciousness before reaching the hospital."

Nalinakshan sustained severe injury from the fall and remained unconscious until he was transported to the hospital. Having worked in Kuwait for over a decade, he has been an active participant in various volunteer organisations.