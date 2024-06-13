Mortal remains of Malayalis killed in Kuwait fire to reach Kerala by tomorrow: Reports

Kochi: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed that 23 Malayalis were killed in the massive fire at a building in Mangaf. Addressing the media at Kochi airport on Thursday, she said that the government has requested the central government to repatriate the bodies of the 23 Malayalis to Kochi. As per the latest reports, the bodies will reach Kochi airport by 8.30 am on Friday.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George told media at Cochin International Airport here that the Indian Embassy officially identified 23 Malayalis among the people killed in Kuwait.

“ As per current reports, bodies of 22 Malayalis will be taken from Kuwait to Kochi today. We are trying to take the mortal remains of the person who is listed as the 23rd Malayali in the list of victims. It is suspected that two more Malayalis were killed in the fire. But the embassy is yet to confirm this officially,” said Veena George.

The Chief Minister's office directed NORKA to deploy ambulances in Kochi airport to take the bodies to the houses.

The health minister will fly to Kuwait shortly to coordinate the repatriation of bodies and assure medical care to the injured. She confirmed that 12 Malayalis were injured in the fire.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has sent the Navy's special flight C-130 Hercules to Kuwait to take the mortal remains of the nationals back home. Procedures including embalming are reportedly completed, reported Manorama News. Sources close to the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that identified bodies will be repatriated to India on Thursday itself.

Kuwait on Thursday said authorities have identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a building housing foreign workers as the Gulf Kingdom vowed to promptly investigate the incident and assured full support in repatriating the mortal remains of the victims.

List of Keralites who died in the fire: