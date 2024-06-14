Fire tragedy victim Saju Varghese arranged jobs for numerous people during his 22 years in Kuwait

Konni: Silence prevailed at Shalom Villa at Chennassery, Attachakal in Konni panchayat in Pathanamthitta since Wednesday night, when news arrived that Saju Varghese of the house was among the victims of the fire tragedy in Kuwait. A large number of people, including K U Janeesh Kumar MLA, visited the house after hearing about the disaster.

Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Konni G Santhosh, teachers and students also reached the house to console Emil, daughter of Saju.

Saju had been working in Kuwait for the last 22 years and was holding the post of senior sales in billing. He had helped several people in his hometown, including neighbours and relatives, to find jobs in Kuwait.

Saju’s close relatives had rushed to his house on hearing about the fire and tried to contact him over his mobile phone. However, there was no response. Later, when the list of the victims of the tragedy was released, Saju’s death was confirmed.

Currently, Saju’s family including his wife Bindu and her mother Annamma, reside in Shalom Villa. Saju’s mother Kunjamma Varghese stays at the family’s ancestral house nearby. His father Varghese passed away some years ago.