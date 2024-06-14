Kuwait fire: Sarath and friends' bold leap to safety

Thavanoor (Malappuram): Sarath along with his four friends, made a daring jump from the burning building during a shocking fire tragedy in Kuwait on Wednesday that indeed granted them a new lease on life. Sarath (30) from Mepparambil in Thavanoor, Malappuram is currently recovering in a hospital in Kuwait and has been employed with NBTC Company for the past six years.

Sarath and his four roommates were asleep when they were awakened by Anil, a native of Thiruvalla, and one of their roommates. Thick, black smoke filled the room, and upon opening the door, they were met with raging flames.

Initially, they tried to escape by locking themselves in the bathroom. However, as the smoke caused suffocation, they attempted to use the window as an escape route. Realising they had no other option, they decided to jump from the building one by one.

Sarath took the first leap, injuring his left leg in the fall, followed by the others who also sustained injuries. As the sole breadwinner of his family, Sarath had visited home for a vacation only a couple of months ago.