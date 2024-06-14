Kuwait fire: Leaving his sister and family behind, Sibin returned home lifeless

Our Correspondent
Published: June 14, 2024 09:19 PM IST
Among those who visited his residence to console the family were former Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker PJ Kurien and Anto Antony MP, accompanied by Joseph M Puthussery, Kunjukoshy Paul, Aby Mekkaringatt, MK Subash Kumar, KG Sabu, and Bency Alex. Photo: Manorama.

Keezhvaypoor (Pathanamthitta): Ever since the news of Sibin's death in the Kuwait fire broke, people have been pouring into the Thevarottu house in Neythelippadi without pause.
Sibin, who had returned from a vacation only in February, had called his wife, Anjumol, just half an hour before the accident. She is still in shock from the devastating news. The couple had been married for about a year and a half.

Upon hearing about the fire in Kuwait, Sibin's relatives tried contacting him several times, but there was no response, only the sound of his phone ringing. They learned of his death amid hopes that he was not involved in the accident.
Sibin had been staying on the second floor of the apartment that caught fire. His sister Seeba and her family also live in Kuwait.
Friends recall that Sibin was an active member of the Yuvajanasakhyam and the Sunday school. Among those who visited his residence to console the family were former Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker PJ Kurien and Anto Antony MP, accompanied by Joseph M Puthussery, Kunjukoshy Paul, Aby Mekkaringatt, MK Subash Kumar, KG Sabu, and Bency Alex.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA