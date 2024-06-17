18-year-old Instagram influencer kills self in Thiruvananthapuram, cyber bullying alleged

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 17, 2024 06:06 PM IST Updated: June 17, 2024 06:09 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: iStock/sreeyashlohiya

Thiruvananthapuram: An eighteen year old girl, a resident of Thrikkanapuram, who had attemped suicide by hanging a week ago died on Sunday, triggering allegations of cyber bullying. The girl had attempted suicide by hanging in her residence. Her family rushed her to the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. She died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident. According to the police, her parents did not lodge a complaint regarding the suicide attempt. Although the police tried to take a statement from the girl, they were unable to do so due to her deteriorating health condition. The girl had been active on Instagram with over 1 lakh followers. Her insta account showed comments referring to cyber bullying she had been subjected to in the past few weeks. The police however said that the exact reason that led her to end her life is being probed.  

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The officials said that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and  allegations of cyber bullying.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA