Air India Express refuses to pay compensation to Nambi Rajesh' family

Air India Express has refused to pay compensation to the family of Nambi Rajesh, who died in Muscat on May 13. The information was communicated to the family via e-mail. The Airline has also said that it was not responsible for the death of Rajesh.

The 40-year-old native of Karamana died in a Muscat hospital after collapsing at his workplace. His wife Amritha C was unable to be by his side in his final hours as her flight was cancelled due to the strike called by the cabin crew of Air India Express.

Amritha was unable to secure a ticket on the flight for two days. The family claimed that Air India Express refused to provide a refund which led to the cancellation of Amritha's trip.

In her letter to the Airline, Amritha had demanded compensation claiming Rajesh could have survived had she been by his side when he was hospitalised. They have two children, aged five and three.

"I am a student. How will I educate our children? I don't have money to pay the house rent. I couldn't support my husband in his time of need. The airline has a responsibility in the death of my husband. I will take legal measures against Air India Express," Amritha said.