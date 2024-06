Thrissur: A person was injured after a refrigerator exploded at a house in Chettuva here on Wednesday. Manorama News reported that freshly gas-filled compressor of the refrigerator burst causing damage. Vadanappally native Jimmy was injured in the accident.

The kitchen of the house was completely gutted in the blaze from the refrigerator.

As per the report, the refrigerator exploded when workers, engaged in the maintenance work in the house, went for a break.