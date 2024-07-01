Woman dies after crashing scooter, two pillion riders thrown off overbridge in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman rider died after crashing her scooter on an overbridge at Venpalavattom in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Simi (35), a native of Vellar near Kovalam.

Two pillion riders, Simi's daughter Sivanya (three) and sister Sini (32), were thrown over and sustained injuries in the fall.

According to reports, the scooter skidded off the overbridge and crashed into the barrier. The speed of the vehicle and the impact of the collision threw the pillion riders over. They fell onto the service road and were rescued by auto-rickshaw drivers who were nearby.