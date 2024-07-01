Woman dies after crashing scooter, two pillion riders thrown off overbridge in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2024 06:47 PM IST Updated: July 01, 2024 06:55 PM IST
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: A screengrab from a CCTV footage shows two people falling off the overbridge at Venpalavattom in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman rider died after crashing her scooter on an overbridge at Venpalavattom in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Simi (35), a native of Vellar near Kovalam.

Two pillion riders, Simi's daughter Sivanya (three) and sister Sini (32), were thrown over and sustained injuries in the fall.

According to reports, the scooter skidded off the overbridge and crashed into the barrier. The speed of the vehicle and the impact of the collision threw the pillion riders over. They fell onto the service road and were rescued by auto-rickshaw drivers who were nearby.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA