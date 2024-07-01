Second accused in Kaliyakkavilai murder held for supplying weapon

Thiruvananthapuram: The Police on Sunday arrested the second accused in the murder of businessman Deepu Soman in Kaliyakkavilai.

Sunil Kumar, a Neyyattinkara native and a friend of the prime accused Ambili (also known as Saji Kumar), was apprehended from Parassala. Police said he was absconding for three days.

According to cops, Sunil, who owns medical shops in Parassala and Neyyattinkara, provided the surgical blade Ambili used to slit Deepu’s throat. Sunil also allegedly drove Ambili to Kaliyakkavilai to carry out the murder. Cops found Sunil’s car in Kulasekharam in Kanyakumari district.

Tamil Nadu police found Deepu with his throat slit in the driver’s seat of a car in Kaliyakkavilai near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on June 24. Deepu, who operated a crusher unit at Malayam in Thiruvananthapuram, had left his home for Coimbatore to purchase equipment for his business. He was carrying cash worth Rs 10 lakh, his family said. The amount was missing from his car, but police later recovered Rs 7 lakh from Ambili’s house and are investigating the whereabouts of the remaining Rs 3 lakh.