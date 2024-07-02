Ban on off-road safari at Muruganmala, livelihood of Marayoor drivers at stake

Idukki: Over 300 drivers are protesting the ban on off-road safari at Muruganmala, Marayoor in Idukki imposed by the District administration.

Following a directive from the District Collector, Marayoor police installed a no-entry board at the entry point to Muruganmala. The police said that driving to Muruganmala in rainy weather with a jeep has been banned because there is a risk of danger. Tourists are free to walk up the hill after stopping the vehicle at the parking station. The administration has gone for drastic measures following a recent accident.

On June 19, at 8.30 pm, a jeep met with an accident at Pattam Colony, 3 km away from Muruganmala. Police however said that it was not for this reason that the jeep ride to the hill had been stopped.

The decision has come as a major setback for the drivers. They have spent a huge amount of money on modifying the vehicles for off-road drives. Tourists mainly come to Marayoor expecting this off-road trip.

Off-road safaris are conducted in the areas from Marayoor to Kanthalloor with tourists arriving at Munnar and Marayoor. Starting from Marayoor, the off-road ride will take the tourists to eight tourist spots and return. Major locations are Marayoor Sandalwood Forest, Sugar Factory, Kanthallur Bhramaram Shooting Point (Erumadam), Apple Garden, Honey Rock, Aadivayal Waterfall (Offroad), Irachilpara Waterfall, Muruganmala etc. Muruganmala is the most popular spot among tourists.

The police said that driving to Muruganmala in rainy weather with a jeep has been banned because there is a risk of danger. Photo: Special arrangement.

The terrain is such that only jeeps are suited for this place. Travelling by jeep through this path is an adventure among tourists. It takes five hours to visit all these places and come back covering a distance of around 50 km. The drivers charge Rs 2,500 per ride and accommodate seven to eight people.

Tourism is one of the major sources of income in Marayoor along with agriculture. The drivers said that it is their sole source of livelihood. “Jeep should be tested every year. Jeep retest costs between Rs 50,000 - Rs 1 lakh. Jeeps from 2000 to 2010 models are used here for this ride. I have two children who are studying in third class and nursery school. Once the ride is not done, we don't have any other earnings are gone. Most of the people who drive jeeps do not know any other job,” said Sateesh Kumar, a jeep driver.

With the ban coming into effect, tourists go sightseeing in their own vehicles.

“I bought a jeep on loan. I must pay Rs 14,000 per month for loan. If there is no ride, there will be no other way to pay the finance. Even during the flood of 2018, Muruganmala was not closed,” said Manikandan, who has been driving a Jeep here for four years.