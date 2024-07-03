Alappuzha man missing since daughter's suicide found dead in Pampa River

Alappuzha: Sunil Kumar (50), who went missing following the death by suicide of his daughter Greeshma (22) last Wednesday, was found dead near Veeyapuram Timber Depot in Haripad on Tuesday.

"His body was found stuck among bamboo shrubs in the Pampa River. The police were searching in connection with another missing person case when they found the body," said K Gopan, a relative of Sunil Kumar.

The body was found around 2.30 pm and pulled out of the water around 5 pm. The body was taken to Alappuzha Medical College in Vandanam. It was kept there overnight and released to relatives after a post-mortem on Wednesday. "The body was then taken to his native place in Kunnathu. The funeral was held at 3 pm," Gopan said.

Sunil Kumar had gone missing after being informed of his daughter's death. His last known location was traced to Kallissery near Chengannur on the banks of the Pampa River, based on calls made from his mobile phone. Sunil Kumar worked at Kottayam DC Books. He leaves his wife, Geetha Shanthanu.