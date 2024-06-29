Man goes missing after daughter dies by suicide in Chengannur

Alappuzha: Sunil Kumar (50), a native of Edamuri in Cheriyanad near Chengannur, has been missing since the death by suicide of his daughter Greeshma (22).

On Wednesday, Greeshma, who had been allegedly depressed after being taunted by collegemates, was found hanging in her room. She was doing her final year MA (English) at a private college in Mavelikkara.

Greeshma had not gone to college for a week; her mother Geetha, who worked at the Edamuri Milk Society, took leave to be with her daughter. But on Wednesday, Geetha had to go to the office for half an hour. On returning home, she found Greeshma hanging.

Geetha called her husband, who was at work in Kottayam, and told him Greeshma had met with an accident and was being taken to the hospital. Sunil Kumar then called Geetha again after some time, which was attended by another person as Geetha was otherwise occupied at the hospital.

“We don't know who attended the call and what this person told him, but Sunil was crushed by the news of his daughter's death. He apparently told his colleagues at the office that he no longer wanted to live now that his daughter is dead,” said K Gopan, a relative.

Sunil Kumar then called Geetha at 11.08 am and 11.15 am. Both calls were unanswered. The location was traced to Kallissery. The river Pampa flows near this location. Construction workers in the area reportedly saw a man being taken away by the strong currents of the river.

However, the police are treating it as a man-missing case for now. “There is the possibility that he may have switched off his mobile and is staying away in isolation to come to terms with the death of his daughter,” an officer at Kottayam East Police Station said. Greeshma's funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.