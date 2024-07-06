Idukki school uses EVM in school elections, holds campaign and ‘kottikalasam’

Idukki: The students of Vimala Public School, Thodupuzha, were in for a first-hand experience of the democratic process recently. The school introduced Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the school parliament election held last week.

The winning candidates were also sworn in at an official function with Idukki Sub Collector Arun S Nair as the guest of honour.

The school parliament election competition was conducted following all the norms of general elections. Elections were declared on June 21. In the following days, submission of nominations, scrutinisation and withdrawal of nominations were conducted as in parliamentary elections. On June 27, Meet the Candidates and an interview was conducted with the candidates. In the interview, they presented what they would do for the school if they won and other children had the opportunity to ask questions to the candidates.

In the election held on June 28, children from class 3 to 12 cast their votes. The EVM machine was built by the AI (Artificial intelligence) ​​department of the school itself. The EVM machine had the candidate's name, symbol and the button to cast votes. As symbols, the school leader had a pen, a book, a ball for the secretary of the sports club, and a drum for the secretary of the arts club. Candidates were given symbols according to their posts.

During the public campaign, they went around the classes holding posters and placards and asked for votes and the school even devoted a day for the silent campaign.

It also had a 'Kottikalasam' to end the election campaign. The votes were recorded in EVMs. The election was held through EVM for the posts of school leader, chairperson, arts club secretary and sports club secretary. Apart from this, class representatives were selected for each class. They were elected using ballot paper. There were 13 contestants for the general post. 1,000 children voted. “This year, the Student Parliament Election was held with the intention of introducing the election process and inculcating the importance and awareness of democracy and elections in children,” said School Principal Sister Elize.

Alex Babu, a teacher, worked as the coordinator of the school parliament election. Teachers Rajesh, Jasiamma and Geetha were present in the sub-committee for assistance.