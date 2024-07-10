PSC corruption scandal: CPM demands explanation from Pramod Kottoolli

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2024 07:52 AM IST
Pramod Koottoolli. Photo: Manorama News

Kozhikode: The CPM state leadership has instructed the district leadership to take action in the PSC corruption scandal. There was a serious failure in handling the complaint on the matter, other discussions are irrelevant, the state leadership observed.

Following this, the district secretariat sought an explanation from the accused CPM area committee member, Pramod Kottoolli. The charge was that the young CPM leader used the names of a minister (Mohammad Riyas), Kozhikode CPM district secretary (P Mohanan) and Kozhikode-based MLAs (M K Sachin Dev and Thottathil Raveendran) to accept money from a female doctor in return for a PSC member post. The accused has claimed that he did not accept a single rupee from anyone.

Meanwhile, the police started a preliminary investigation into the controversy. The police asked the complainants about the circumstances surrounding the payment of Rs 22 lakh. They informed the police that they paid Rs 20 lakh for membership and Rs 2 lakh for other expenses. The complainants, however, said that they would only approach the party with complaint and not the police.

Meanwhile, the CPM Kozhikode District Secretariat has decided to seek an explanation from Pramod during a meeting. Although he has already explained the matter to the party, this clarification is being sought as part of official procedures. Action will be taken after receiving the reply. The district secretariat meeting and the district committee meeting will be held on July 13. The decision will be announced after this.  

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA