PSC corruption scandal: CPM demands explanation from Pramod Kottoolli

Kozhikode: The CPM state leadership has instructed the district leadership to take action in the PSC corruption scandal. There was a serious failure in handling the complaint on the matter, other discussions are irrelevant, the state leadership observed.



Following this, the district secretariat sought an explanation from the accused CPM area committee member, Pramod Kottoolli. The charge was that the young CPM leader used the names of a minister (Mohammad Riyas), Kozhikode CPM district secretary (P Mohanan) and Kozhikode-based MLAs (M K Sachin Dev and Thottathil Raveendran) to accept money from a female doctor in return for a PSC member post. The accused has claimed that he did not accept a single rupee from anyone.

Meanwhile, the police started a preliminary investigation into the controversy. The police asked the complainants about the circumstances surrounding the payment of Rs 22 lakh. They informed the police that they paid Rs 20 lakh for membership and Rs 2 lakh for other expenses. The complainants, however, said that they would only approach the party with complaint and not the police.

Meanwhile, the CPM Kozhikode District Secretariat has decided to seek an explanation from Pramod during a meeting. Although he has already explained the matter to the party, this clarification is being sought as part of official procedures. Action will be taken after receiving the reply. The district secretariat meeting and the district committee meeting will be held on July 13. The decision will be announced after this.