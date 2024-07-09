Police launch probe into PSC membership bribe; CPM to act against leader

Kozhikode: The police have recorded the statement of the husband of the woman doctor who is the complainant in the bribery case involving a Public Service Commission (PSC) membership. The statement collection of the case against CPM leader Pramod Kottuli is directed by the Director General of Police (DGP) and follows a recent statement made by the Chief Minister in the assembly regarding the matter. It is understood that the Chief Minister has orally instructed the DGP to probe the allegations.

While giving the statement, the complainant's husband revealed that Rs 22 lakh had been handed over to Pramod Kottuli to secure a membership in PSC. Of this amount, Rs 20 lakh was intended for the membership, and Rs 2 lakh was spent on additional expenses. The involvement of the police, alongside the party, has intensified the seriousness of the bribery allegations.

Meanwhile, it is learned that the party is contemplating action against the accused leader, Pramod Kottuli, who is a member of the CPM Kozhikode Town Area Committee and the CITU district secretary. CPM state secretary MV Govindan had earlier told the media that the party would not tolerate allegations of bribery. Following this, the state leadership is also learned to have directed the district leadership to initiate action against the accused leader. Pramod Kottuli is soon expected to be expelled from the party.

The bribery episode came to light when the complainant, despite paying the amount, did not receive the promised post. Subsequently, the complainant was promised a high-ranking position in the Ayush department, which also did not materialize. Frustrated, the complainant approached the CPM state leadership and filed a complaint against the youth leader. The allegation, emerging at a time when the CPM is planning a course correction following its massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, has caused significant embarrassment to the party.