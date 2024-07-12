Vizhinjam Port: First container ship trial run today; opposition to skip ceremony

Thiruvananthapuram: The inaugural trial run of the first container ship docked at the Vizhinjam International Seaport is scheduled to be held at 10 am on Friday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally welcome the ship during a grand ceremony, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest. The event will be attended by numerous dignitaries, including Central and state ministers, officials, and members of the public.

However, the Congress on Thursday expressed displeasure over the Vijayan-led LDF government’s alleged decision to exclude the opposition leaders from the ceremony. Senior party leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will also skip the trial run in protest of the state administration’s failure to deliver promised compensation to fishermen displaced by the project.

The 300-meter-cargo vessel, ‘San Fernando’ from China, arrived at the Kerala port on Thursday, marking the first container ship arrival at India’s largest transhipment port. The mothership was given a water salute by four tugs, which piloted it to the dock. The ship carried large containers which would be transferred to other ships and later transported to other ports in the country and abroad.

Congress in protest; VD Satheesan not invited

The opposition alliance UDF has escalated its protest against the ruling Left front, asserting that the port project is the “brainchild” of Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said that the LDF government is deliberately excluding the UDF leaders who contributed to the port project from the trial run. "The government's reluctance to invite Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan to the welcoming ceremony of the container ship is dishonourable,” he said.

Congress also alleged that it was the CPM and the LDF that tried to stop the project at all costs when the Chandy government was moving forward with it. “Vijayan, who opposed the project back then, is now trying to claim credit for it," said Sudhakaran.

Satheesan also said that the Vizhinjam project is the “brainchild of the UDF and Oommen Chandy turned it into a reality.”

Meanwhile, the UDF convenor MM Hassan called for a statewide protest at Congress’ district offices on Friday against the alleged deliberate exclusion of the opposition leaders from the trial run ceremony. "The Congress will organise protest marches at its district offices on Friday evening, dedicating the Vizhinjam port project to Oommen Chandy," Hassan told the media on Thursday.

Demands of locals not addressed, Tharoor to skip ceremony

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has reiterated his decision to abstain from participating in the trial run of the container vessel on Friday. "...There has been no progress on the legitimate demands of the local people for compensation and rehabilitation of those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected," Tharoor took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He also criticised the LDF government for failing to fulfil commitments made by the previous UDF administration. "I sincerely hope that the pending issues and grievances of the local community will be visibly and satisfactorily addressed before the Port commences its formal operations later this year," Tharoor added.

Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd

San Fernando, a 300-metre-long cargo ship, will offload 1,900 containers at Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL). The project is promoted by the Kerala Government in partnership with the Adani Group through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Fishing boats anchored at the beach at Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, July 8, 2024. Photo: PTI

The total investment for the Vizhinjam port came up to Rs 8,867 crore. Out of this, the state government and the central government have allocated Rs 5,595 crore and Rs 818 crore respectively. Equipped with modern tools, advanced automation and IT systems, Vizhinjam will become India's first semi-automated port, expected to be fully commissioned in September or October 2024.