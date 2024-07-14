TVM rescue op: No human remains found, confirms scuba team after checking location on robotic visuals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2024 01:12 PM IST Updated: July 14, 2024 01:58 PM IST
Search on for missing sanitation worker in Amayizhanchan canal. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The scuba diving team, involved in the rescue operation sanitation worker N Joy, on Sunday confirmed that no human remains were found at the site shown in the visuals captured by the robotic camera.

Footage captured by a robotic camera from the 140-meter-long Amayizhanchan canal beneath the railway station tracks was taken approximately 20 meters from where Joy fell. According to sources, the footage indicated the presence of a human leg. But the lack of visibility had proven to be a challenge to verifying the visuals.
The search and rescue operation, led by a 100-member team from the NDRF, commenced shortly after 11 am on Saturday. Bandicoot robots, developed by tech startup Gen Robotics for the Kerala Water Authority, have been deployed for cleaning drainage lines. These robots were brought in on Saturday night after initial searches by the scuba team on the opposite bank of the railway station tunnel proved unsuccessful. Additional searches involved opening manholes on the railway platforms and removing large piles of garbage using the Bandicoot robots.

Joy, a contract labourer from Marayamuttom, went missing while clearing a garbage pile at Thampanoor Central Railway station amidst heavy rain. He was swept away by the rising water flow despite efforts by bystanders to rescue him with a rope thrown from the canal banks.

