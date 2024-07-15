Kasaragod woman sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering mother-in-law over land dispute

Kasaragod Additional Sessions Court (I) on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for smothering her mother-in-law to death in Bedadka grama panchayat 10 years ago.



Judge A Manoj sentenced Ambika (49) to another five years in prison for destroying evidence (Section 201 of IPC), said Additional Government Pleader Lohithakshan Edayillam.

The court slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the two counts and ruled that she would have to serve another three years in prison if the fines were not paid. She was found guilty as charged on Saturday, July 13.

The court, however, acquitted Ambika's husband Kamalaksha, the second accused, and her son, the third accused, for lack of evidence.

Police had accused the husband of hanging the body to make it look like suicide, and charged him with Section 201 of the IPC for destroying evidence. The son was charged with Section 203 of the IPC for giving false information to police that his grandmother died by suicide.

On September 16, 2015, Ammalu Amma (65) of Kolathur in Perladukkam was found dead hanging in the house. After relatives and residents raised doubts on her death, police sent the body to Kannur Government Medical College for forensic autopsy, instead of the General Hospital in Kasaragod.

The postmortem report said Ammalu Amma was first smothered to death and then hanged in the shed of the house to make it look like suicide.

Additional Government Pleader Edayillam said the prosecution produced many witnesses who testified in court that Ambika had threatened to kill Ammalu over land.

Ammalu had owned 1.06 acres in her village which she sold and bought another piece of land. "But that plot was sold and her son and daughter-in-law bought 50 cents each in their name and bought only five cents for Ammalu with that money," said Adv Edayillam.

This created bad blood between the elderly woman and his son and daughter-in-law. "She used to demand more land to build a house," he said.

The prosecutor said police recovered the pillow allegedly used to smother Ammalu based on Ambika's confession.