Woman electrocuted while turning on light in outdoor kitchen in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A 53-year-old woman was electrocuted when she turned on the light in her outdoor kitchen at Kasaragod's Madhur panchayat Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Hemavathi, wife of Gopala Shetty of Kuthirappady in Maipady.

Residents suspect she could have come in contact with a wet switch as it was raining incessantly on Monday. Hemavathi was flung away by the impact of the electric shock, they said. She was taken to a private hospital in Kasaragod, where she was pronounced dead.

The Vidyanagar police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances leading to the electrocution.

Hemavathi was employed as a cook at an interlock tiles unit in KINFRA Park at Seethangoli near Kumbla. She is survived by her husband, Gopala Shetty, and three children, Ajith, Avinash, and Akshaya.