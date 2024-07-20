Arjun's family asks govt to deploy Army for search; says not satisfied with current rescue op

Kozhikode: Amid the search for Kozhikode native Arjun, the truck driver who went missing in the landslide at Shirur in Ankola, his family members appealed to the government to deploy Army to intensify the rescue operation. Addressing the media at their residence here, Arjun's mother and sister said that the authorities should not halt the rescue until they find Arjun.



Arjun's sister Anju told the media that they have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MP Suresh Gopi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action to deploy Army. They cited lapses of Ankola police and other officials in Karnataka in launching the search swiftly.

“ Arjun has been missing for the last five days. We have completely lost trust in the current rescue operation. If the officials there carried out the search operation on the first day itself, they would have found Arjun. They launched an intensive search only on Day 5. The authorities in Karnataka are hiding details of the people who were found killed in the landslide. They had recovered vehicles and bodies of people during the search. But they are not revealing these details. All details related to the search should be made public,” said Arjun's mother Sheela.

Expressing protest over the delay in the searches, the family questioned the lapses of the authorities. Arjun's wife and sister told the media that the officials in Karnataka have been contacting them and told them to wait for two more days. They added that they decided to appeal to the government for the deployment of the Army and seek help of volunteers after observing the lapses in the search.

The family pointed out that the authorities should allow volunteers who are trained in rescue operations in the search for Arjun. It is learnt that a trained volunteer from Thiruvananthapuram reached Shirur to join the rescue operation. But the police blocked him from entering the spot. During an argument over blocking this volunteer, Karwar Superintendent of Police manhandled Manaf, the owner of the truck driven by Arjun.

Search underway

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway in Shirur for finding Arjun and two others who went missing following the massive landslide in the area. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the landslide site on Sunday to review the search operations. Seven bodies have been recovered so far since the incident on July 16, police said.

Equipment like ground penetrating radar and metal detectors are being employed to help with the rescue efforts, they said, adding heavy rains were hampering the search operations.

"Rescue and search operations have resumed again today. We are doing everything possible to trace those reported to be missing. All agencies are doing their best. We have recovered seven bodies so far and unfortunately, three more are reported to be missing, including the lorry driver from Kerala. Our entire administration is at the spot, helicopters were also arranged, Navy is also coordinating the operation," said Superintendent of Police (Karwar), Narayana M.

(With inputs from PTI)