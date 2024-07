Kasaragod: A woman died of asphyxiation after her shawl got entangled in a grinding machine in Kasaragod on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Nafeesa (58), wife of Ismail of Pervad in Kumbla grama panchayat.

She was grating coconut using the grinder when both ends of her shawl got caught in the rotating machine, said her neighbour Ashraf Pervad.

Ismail turned off the machine, cut the shawl and took her to a nearby cooperative hospital, where she died. The couple was childless.