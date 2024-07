Idukki: A tribal woman was found dead at her residence in Adimali here on Sunday. The deceased is Jalaja (45), wife of Balakrishnan. Suspecting murder, Adimali police took Balakrishnan into custody.



According to the neighbours, the couple was engaged in a quarrel on Saturday night. Jalaja was found motionless inside her house on Sunday morning. Police reached the spot and launched an investigation.