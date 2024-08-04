Wayanad: The district authority has made registration mandatory for all volunteers who have joined in the search operations and relief efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad. On Sunday morning, the district authoirity opened a special counter for registration near the control room at Chooralmala.



The district authority took the step after a gang of thieves impersonating officials looted several abandoned houses in Mundakkai and Chooralmala. On Saturday night, some unidentified person reportedly attempted to break into a house near Vellarimala village office assuming that no one was there. But the occupants of the house suddenly opened the door foiling the plans of the criminals. Then, the thieves impersonating village officers told the family that they were assigned to take stock of the families who are continuing in the disaster-hit place.

A day after this, the house of Ibrahim near the Bailey bridge in Chooralmala was burgled. Some documents and cash were found missing in the house. A complaint has been registered with the Mepadi police. Police have strengthened night patrolling in Chooralmala and Mundakkai from Saturday.

In a statement, the district authority said that action will be taken against those who enter the affected areas or homes of the victims at night without permission.

"No one is allowed to enter the affected areas or homes, either in the name of rescue operations or otherwise, without police permission at night," it said.