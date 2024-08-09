Cop finds centipede in biriyani at Pathanamthitta hotel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2024 07:29 PM IST Updated: August 09, 2024 07:31 PM IST
Representational Image

Pathanamthitta: A dead centipede was found in a chicken biriyani served at a hotel in Kadapra junction, Thiruvalla here on Friday. Ajith Kumar, a policeman from Pulikeezhu police station had this bizarre experience while having food at the hotel. Soon, he lodged a complaint with the food safety department.

Food safety officials reached the eatery at Kadapra junction and carried out an inspection. After finding Ajith's complaint as genuine, they ordered to shut down the hotel immediately. The officials found that the hotel was functioning illegally as its licence expired in March.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA