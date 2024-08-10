Vegetable farming in old jeans, class 8 boy's novel idea a big hit

Kochi: North Paravur native Abhinav, a Class 8 boy has surprised all by replacing grow bags with his old jeans to cultivate vegetables. He conceived the idea of this unique farming method after hens started to destroy the seedlings. Being passionate about agriculture, he also wanted to find an eco-friendly as well as inexpensive solution for this problem. The brainstorming days followed by this thought led the child farmer to try the scope of using his old jeans for farming.



“ Grow bags are made of plastic, it will not decompose even after years. So, I decided to replace it with my old jeans. Jeans will get damaged as the plant grows and easily decompose without harming the earth,” Abhinav told Manorama News.

After returning from school, Abhinav has been spending his time on his small farm. Earlier, his family was not much interested in his passion for agriculture. But during the COVID lockdown days, this child farmer had turned his courtyard into a small plantation including bananas and vegetables. Following this, his family members started encouraging him to continue farming.

Recently, his neighbour has given his land to Abhinav for lease after finding his interest in agriculture. Karumaloor panchayat authority and Krishi Bhavan officials are also supporting this child farmer. When his peers are spending time on mobile phone games, Abhinav is grabbing eyeballs with his novel way of agriculture.