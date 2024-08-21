Malayali man takes own life after wife's death in the UK

Kottayam: A Keralite man was found dead in London just days after his wife’s death. Anil Cherian (Ronnie, 44) from Valiyapparambil House in Panachikkadu was found dead in a deserted area near his house on Tuesday morning.



Anil’s wife, Sonia Sara Ipe (39), had collapsed and died at their London home earlier this week. Sonia, a nurse in the UK, had recently visited Kerala for 10 days for leg surgery. She collapsed within an hour of returning home on Sunday. Though rushed to the hospital immediately, she could not be saved.

Before his death, Anil sent a message to his friends. He asked them to look after his children and stated that he was going to be with his wife. Sonia's body remains in the morgue awaiting a post-mortem examination. The couple is survived by their children, Lisa and Louise.