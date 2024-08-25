No plans to sue Siddique, neither police nor Women's Commission supported me: Revathy Sampath

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Revathy Sampath who raised sexual assault allegations against actor Siddique declared that she has no plans to file a case against the latter. Talking to the media here on Sunday, the actor said that she would review her decision only if the government gives her surety that she would get all support for the legal battle.



“ At present, I have no plans to file a formal complaint against Siddique. I am already traumatized. I faced so much pressure after opening up about the attack. I am giving priority to my mental peace now. Once, I visited a police station to file a complaint over the emotional abuse by some people. The senior officer whom I met at the police station had no idea about sexual harassment. The government should give assurance through action. Whenever I approached the police with a sexual assault complaint, I faced another kind of rape from the officials. Some of them asked me to quit the industry. Even women in the Women's Commission were not supportive,” said Revathy.

“ I am fed up watching the melodrama of Siddique. He won the positions in the film industry after stomping on the dreams of many women. He is a cunning person who knows well how to impress and suppress people. He is an attacker and criminal. He should be banned in the artistic space as well as the film industry,” the actor alleged.

She also raised serious allegations against Telugu director Rajesh Touchriver and his wife activist Sunita Krishnan.

“ I faced sexual assault while shooting for 'Mind game' directed by Rajesh Touchriver. Sunita Krishnan was the co-producer of the movie. I had admired Sunita Krishnan as she is a rape survivor and human rights activist. But even she never supported me. She treated me as a troublemaker for demanding my pending wage. She never asked me about my issues,” revealed Revathy.

The actor who raised sexual allegations against Siddique during the Me Too movement in 2019 reiterated the same amid the heated debates on the Hema Committee report that revealed crimes against women in the Malayalam film industry. Revathy alleged that Siddique sexually assaulted her and locked her inside a hotel room in 2016.