Kochi: A day after a young actress levelled sexual assault allegations, actor Siddique resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Sunday. He submitted his resignation to the organisation's president, Mohanlal, via email.

"I am stepping down from the position in light of the allegations against me," he stated.

It was on Saturday, actor Revathy Sampath made serious allegations against Siddique, accusing him of physically abusing her in 2016. She also claimed that a few of her friends had similar experiences with him.

“Siddique first contacted me through social media. Later, following the preview show of the movie 'Sukhamayirikkatte', he invited me to his hotel room. I was 21 years old then. He sexually assaulted me and even locked me inside a room. However, I managed to escape," said Revathy. She added that she had already opened up about this incident in 2019. She said she was reiterating now as she has nothing to lose now.