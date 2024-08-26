Alappuzha woman found hanging in husband's house; case registered for unnatural death

Alappuzha: A newlywed woman was found hanging in her husband's house at Lajanath ward here on Sunday. The deceased, Aasiya (22), is a native of Kayamkulam.

Aasiya was found dead inside the house when her husband Muneer, and other family members returned home on Sunday night. Though she was rushed to Alappuzha Government General Hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Aasiya, a dental technician, was living in Muvattupuzha for work and visited her husband's home in Alappuzha once a week. Muneer is employed at a private bank. Aasiya and Muneer, who had a love marriage, were married four months ago.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.