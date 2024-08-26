Mangaluru: As uncertainity looms over the search for Kozhikode native Arjun who went missing in the massive landslide at Shirur, a delegation led by Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan will meet the Karnataka Chief Minister on August 28. The delegation including Arjun's relatives will request the CM to commence the dredging operations in Gangavali river.

The delegation will include Mangaluru MLA A K M Ashraf and Karwar MLA Satish Sail. They will also meet the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier, the Uttar Kannada District Collector informed the Principal Secretary that bringing in a dredger would cost Rs 96 lakh.



Arjun, a truck driver, disappeared from a riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there is no clue about Arjun. It is suspected that Arjun is trapped inside the truck that got buried under the mud accumulated on the river following the landslide. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices.