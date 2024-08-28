Malappuram youth torches car as father refuses to give key

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2024 10:14 AM IST
Car gutted in fire. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Malappuram: Police arrested a youth for setting his father's car parked in the courtyard of his house at Kondotty here Wednesday. The accused is Danish Minhaj (21). According to police, Danish took the extreme step on Tuesday night after his father refused to give the vehicle's key.

Following this, his father filed a complaint against him with Kondotty police. He claimed that he blocked Danish from taking the car due to his childish behaviour.

The youth set the vehicle ablaze without bothering about his family inside the house. Any lapse to douse the fire could have put the family's lives in danger as the flames from the vehicle damaged the wall and windowpanes of the house close to the car porch. 

Manorama News reported that police would interrogate the youth and examine his mental health status in the background of the crime.

