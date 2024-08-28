CPM drops Mukesh from film policy committee amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Thiruvananthapuram: Kollam MLA and Malayalam actor Mukesh will be excluded from the committee responsible for formulating the film policy in light of the recent allegations against him. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has decided to remove all members facing sexual abuse allegations from the committee, and Mukesh is currently the only person with such an allegation against him.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian told the assembly on August 10,2023 that a two-day long cinema conclave will be organised as part of drafting government's film policy and that the draft policy will be finalised at the conclave. The committee to formulate the draft film policy was formed with KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun as the head and secretary of Department of Culture as the convenor. The ten member committee included M Mukesh, Manju Warrier, B Unnikrishnan, Padmapriya, Rajeev Ravi, Nikhila Vimal, Santosh Kuruvila and C Ajoy.

The film policy aims at development of comprehensive promotional campaigns showcasing Kerala as a prominent hub for the film industry, targeting both domestic and international audiences. It will include research reports analysing the evolving trends and challenges within the film industry, covering aspects from production techniques to distribution strategies. The policy will also include provisions to establish funding initiatives and resources to support the creation and proliferation of Malayalam cinema, facilitating collaborations with local and international stakeholders. Kerala government has allotted Rs 1 crore for expenses related to formulation of draft film policy.