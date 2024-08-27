Minu Muneer tried to blackmail me; welcome transparent probe: Mukesh

Kochi: Actor and CPM MLA Mukesh on Tuesday said he welcomed a transparent probe into the sexual and physical abuse allegations levelled against him by actress Minu Muneer, who has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team to record her statement. "There is no basis in the allegations. An objective investigation is inevitable. Only then will the public realise the reality," said Mukesh. His response comes amid protests by various opposition parties demanding Mukesh's resignation as MLA.

He further accused Minu Muneer of attempting to blackmail him. "It was in 2009 that Minu Muneer approached me seeking opportunities in films. She was Minu Kurian then. I told her I would try. Later she sent me a message appreciating my good behaviour towards her. The next time she contacted me was in 2022, asking for financial help. A man claiming to be her husband contacted me and demanded Rs 1 lakh. They tried to blackmail me into paying the amount. I still have the WhatsApp messages they sent me, which will be provided as evidence if required," said Mukesh, adding he has no intentions to heed such threats. The actor said he intended to move legally against Minu Muneer.

Regarding the calls for his resignation as Kollam MLA, Mukesh said he had no complaints against the opposition parties. "The same political drama which unfurled in 2018 is repeating," he said.

Minu Muneer, who has appeared in a handful of movies, levelled sexual abuse allegations against actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju and Idavela Babu.