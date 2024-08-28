Police launch probe against Union Min Suresh Gopi for pushing journalist

Thrissur: Thrissur police have initiated a probe against actor-politician Suresh Gopi following a complaint that he pushed a journalist. The plaint was filed by Congress leader and former Wadakkancherry MLA Anil Akkara.

Thrissur City Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) is leading the investigation. Both Gopi and Anil were asked to appear on Thursday to provide their statements. Cops will also take statements from the journalists present during the incident.

Gopi is the current Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism.

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday at the Ramanilayam guest house when journalists questioned Gopi about the rising Me Too allegations in the Malayalam film industry. In response, Gopi said that the court would answer all such questions.

