Union Min Suresh Gopi slams media for 'sensationalising' Me Too allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Tuesday rebuked the media when asked about the rising Me Too allegations in the Malayalam film industry. In response to a journalist's question about the new allegations, the actor-politician said court would provide the answer to everything.



"The emerging allegations are just fodder for the media. You can make money out of it. You are bringing down a major institution. You are like people making goats fight and then drinking their blood. The media is misleading the public's mindset," said Suresh Gopi.

He also chose the occasion to teach his version of journalism to reporters. He said he was on a private visit and that questions related to AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) should be asked only when he was visiting the AMMA's office. "Office-related matters should be questioned outside the office, and home-related issues outside the home," he instructed.

Suresh Gopi also said that the court has wisdom and logic, and that it would make the appropriate decision on the issue. He pointed out that all the raised complaints are still in the form of allegations and questioned whether the media has the authority to decide on them.