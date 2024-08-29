KSRTC staff suicide: Clear pension dues of employees before Onam, HC tells govt

Kochi: The High Court issued a stern warning to the state government on Thursday over the delay in clearing the pension dues of KSRTC employees. The court pointed out that there shouldn't be any more deaths by suicide due to individuals not receiving their deserved pension. The court directed the administration to clear the dues before Onam (September 15).

Intervening in the suicide of a retired KSRTC employee in Kattakada, which is the fourth in the state so far, over the non-payment of pension dues, the court asked the government if it wasn't jolted by staff taking their own lives.

However, the government replied that it is not confirmed whether the suicide was due to non-payment of pension. The government also told the court that the July dues have been cleared, and the August pension will be paid within a week.

It was on August 20 that retired KSRTC employee M Suresh (65) of Chembanacode in Kattakada took his life. His family alleged that Suresh took the extreme over the depression of not receiving his pension dues. He worked at the Pappanamcode depot. Suresh was financially distressed. The state government faced 15 contempt of court proceedings in the past two years for not clearing pension dues to KSRTC employees.