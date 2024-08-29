4 BJP supporters get life imprisonment for murder of mosque committee president in 2008

Kasaragod: A Kasaragod sessions court on Thursday sentenced four people to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of C A Mohammed (56), president of Bilal Mosque at Adkathbail in Kasaragod town.

Special Public Prosecutor CK Sreedharan identified the convicts as BJP workers Santhosh Naik (37) and Ajithkumar K (36) of Kudlu village and K Sivaprasad (41) and G Kishorkumar (40) of Adkathbail village.

The Kasaragod Additional Sessions Court - II judge, Priya K, who found them guilty on August 24, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the four convicts.

Mohammed was the fourth person to be killed in the tit-for-tat communal frenzy of April 2008, said Adv Sreedharan. "But this is the first conviction," he said.

The accused were initially represented by former BJP state president Adv PS Sreedharan Pillai. After he became the Governor of Goa, his junior Adv Joseph and Adv P Murali from Kasaragod took over the case.

Adv Sreedharan said around noon on April 18, a Friday, Bilal Mosque president C A Mohammed was going for the prayers through Gudde Temple Road when the four accused waylaid him. "Two of them held his arms and the other two stabbed him," said Adv Sreedharan. He died on the spot. Mohammed's son Shihab, who was walking a few steps behind him saw his father being killed, said the special public prosecutor. "Shihab and another pedestrian who saw the crime were the prosecution's eyewitnesses. Their statements helped clinch the conviction," said Adv Sreedharan.

The communal killings started on April 14, Vishu Day, when a group stabbed to death B Sandeep.

The BJP called for a hartal the following day on April 15, and some Muslim youths were attacked at Karanthakad, a pocket borough of the BJP-RSS in Kasaragod town.

On April 16, 2008, Mohammed Sinan, a teenager on a motorcycle was stabbed to death at Anebagilu, another BJP pocket borough.

On April 17, some Muslim extremists stabbed to death P Suhas, an advocate and trade union leader of the RSS, in Kasaragod. On April 18, Mohammed was killed. Adv Suhas's case is pending before the Sessions Court in Thalassery. All the accused in Sandeep and Sinan's murder cases were acquitted.