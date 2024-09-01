Tusker Murivalankomban dies after clash with Chakkakomban in Idukki

Idukki: Tusker Murivalankomban, injured in a clash with Chakkakomban, succumbed to the injuries in the wee hours of Sunday at Chinnakanal.

The elephants clashed on August 21 near Sinkukandam, close to Chembakathozhukudi, Chinnakanal. Residents discovered Murivalankomban in a sinking state in the forest on Saturday, approximately 500 meters from the Chinnakanal settlement.

A team of veterinarians, led by Forest Department Veterinary Surgeon Dr Anuraj, began treating the injured elephant. Despite administering antibiotics, the elephant's condition deteriorated.

Clashes between Murivalan and Chakkakomban were reportedly common, and the initial injuries were underestimated. However, the wounds worsened due to the rainy weather in the region and became ulcerated. The team was closely monitoring the injured elephant.

The elephant had 15 deep wounds on its back and had lost the use of its left leg. The tusker was under observation for a week. Dr Anuraj indicated that further treatment could only have been administered if the elephant had stood alone.